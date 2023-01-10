JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tega Industries slides as CFO Manoj Agarwal resings
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela

Capital Market 

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela.

The company has also deployed the ultrafast 5G services at the Kalinga & Birsa Munda stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela respectively that are hosting the forthcoming Men's FIH Hockey World Cup.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 11:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU