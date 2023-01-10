Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela.

The company has also deployed the ultrafast 5G services at the Kalinga & Birsa Munda stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela respectively that are hosting the forthcoming Men's FIH Hockey World Cup.

