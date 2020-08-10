Titan Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 291.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.15% to Rs 1368.00 crore

Net loss of Titan Company reported to Rs 291.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 363.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.15% to Rs 1368.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5095.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1368.005095.10-18.7911.24-268.00595.73-361.00519.78-291.00363.74

