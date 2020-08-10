Akzo Nobel India reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Akzo Nobel India slides after Q4 PAT drops 23% to Rs 54 cr
Volumes spurt at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter
Lockdown: Akzo Nobel stops operations of plants, warehouses; closes offices
Akzo Nobel India standalone net profit declines 23.19% in the March 2020 quarter
Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 23.12% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 64.08% to Rs 258.50 croreNet loss of Akzo Nobel India reported to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 57.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.08% to Rs 258.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 719.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales258.50719.69 -64 OPM %-4.8814.36 -PBDT-9.56108.79 PL PBT-27.0788.59 PL NP-20.2657.14 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU