Munoth Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Shah Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Richirich Inventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mahindra Logistics consolidated net profit declines 58.65% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet Loss of Munoth Financial Services reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.10 -30 OPM %-42.86-140.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.13 85 PBT-0.03-0.14 79 NP-0.03-0.14 79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU