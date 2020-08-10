Triveni Engineering and Industries standalone net profit rises 150.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.66% to Rs 1222.44 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 150.23% to Rs 80.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.66% to Rs 1222.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 921.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

