Triveni Engineering and Industries standalone net profit rises 150.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.66% to Rs 1222.44 croreNet profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 150.23% to Rs 80.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.66% to Rs 1222.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 921.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1222.44921.48 33 OPM %12.649.88 -PBDT143.4862.92 128 PBT123.8345.00 175 NP80.4032.13 150
