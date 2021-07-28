Torrent Pharma Q1 PAT rises 3% to Rs 330 cr

Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted a 2.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 330 crore on a 5.3% rise in net sales to Rs 2,120 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax jumped 20.4% to Rs 484 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 402 crore reported in Q1 FY21. Consolidated EBITDA grew by 8% year on year to Rs 717 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin improved to 34% in Q1 FY22 from 32% in Q1 FY21.

The pharmaceutical company's R&D spends stood at Rs 125 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to Rs 108 crore posted in Q1 FY21.

Torrent Pharma's India business revenues grew by 18% year on year to Rs 1,093 crore in Q1 FY22. Torrent said it launched baricitinib during the quarter and is currently conducting clinical trials for molnupiravir. The company confirmed that more partnerships under evaluation to widen covid portfolio.

The drug company's US revenues came at Rs 266 crore in Q1 FY22, down by 29% year on year. Constant currency sales were at $36 million. Torrent Pharma said that sales were lower due to price erosion in the base business and lack of new approvals pending re-inspection of facilities.

Brazil revenues stood at Rs 153 crores, rising by 9% year on year. Constant currency sales were at R$ 108 million, up by 14% versus covered market growth of 12%. Growth was driven by growth momentum in both the branded and generic segment.

Germany revenues grew by 5% YoY to Rs 260 crore in Q1 FY22. Constant currency sales were Euro 29 million with flat growth. Second wave of Covid and related lockdowns impacted the market growth during the quarter.

Torrent Pharma, with annual revenues of more than Rs 8,000 crores, is the flagship company of the Torrent Group, with group revenues of more than Rs 20,000 crore

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals were down 2.46% at Rs 2,930 on BSE.

