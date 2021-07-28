Granules spurts after Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 120 cr

Granules India rose 1.41% to Rs 369.85 after the drug company posted a 7.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 120.2 crore on a 15.5% increase in net sales to Rs 849 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax rose by 9.2% to Rs 162.87 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 149.19 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA grew by 9.6% to Rs 201.4 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin declined to 23.7% in Q1 FY22 from 25% in Q1 FY21.

Granules said its gross margin drop was on account of reduction in margins on Para due to increase in KSM price. Favourable forex in Q1FY21 and air freight collected from customers was part of sales which was added to Gross margin in Q1FY21. A fall in EBITDA margin was on account of lower profitability in para products and higher logistic cost.

The company's Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFI) segment grew 25% year on year, its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) segment grew 5% YoY while Finished Dosage (FD) grew 18% YoY.

Granules India along with its subsidiaries has a global presence which extends to over 250 customers in over 75 countries through its offices in India, US & UK and has seven manufacturing facilities out of which six are located in India and one in the USA.

