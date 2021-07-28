InterGlobe Aviation tumbles after Q1 FY22 net loss expands to 3,174 cr

InterGlobe Aviation skid 4.17% to Rs 1,635.55 after the airliner's consolidated net loss stood rose to Rs 3,174.18 crore in Q1 FY22, higher than net loss of Rs 2,844.29 crore in Q1 FY21.

Consolidated net sales surged 292.2% to Rs 3,006.91 crore in Q1 FY22 over Rs 766.74 crore in Q1 FY21. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 3,174.18 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 2,842.58 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings was declared post trading hours yesterday, 27 July 2021.

During the quarter, the airline company posted an EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and restructuring or rent costs) of Rs (1,360.20) crore with EBITDAR margin of (45.2)% as compared to EBITDAR of Rs (1,421.20) crore with EBITDAR margin of (185.4)% for the same period last year. Capacity for the quarter grew 433.2% as compared to the same period last year.

Available seat-kilometer (ASK) soared 433.2% to Rs 1,120 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against Rs 210 crore in Q1 June 2020. Revenue passenger-kilometer (RPK) jumped 410.9% to Rs 660 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Rs 130 crore in Q1 June 2020.

Load factor fell 2.6 points to 58.7% in Q1 FY22 from 61.3% in Q1 FY21. Passenger load factor, or load factor, measures the capacity utilization of public transport services like airlines, passenger railways, and intercity bus services. It is generally used to assess how efficiently a transport provider fills seats and generates fare revenue.

Ronojoy Dutta, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), said: "Our financial results for the first quarter were severely impacted by the second covid wave. The number of passengers traveling declined sharply in the months of May and June. With the second covid wave receding, we are seeing a measured recovery in bookings for July and August. Notwithstanding the industry's present challenges, we remain firmly optimistic about IndiGo's future. Our entire focus during this pandemic has been to manage our cash balances, run a high- quality airline and to continue to build our capabilities and be prepared for the post covid environment."

For the quarter, the passenger ticket revenues stood at Rs 2,297.60 crore, registering an increase of 292.5% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) and ancillary revenues was at Rs 668.30 crore, recording a rise of 296% as compared to the same period last year. RASK (revenue per available seat kilometre) declined 35% to Rs 0.27 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 0.41 crore in Q1 FY21. Yield (Rs per km) dropped 23.2% to Rs 0.34 in Q1 June 2021 as against Rs 0.45 in Q1 June 2020.

On the cost front, the total expenses for the quarter ended March 2021 stood at Rs 6,344.40 crore, registering an increase of 59.2% over the same quarter last year. CASK (cost per available seat-kilometre) tanked 68.6% to Rs 0.55 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Rs 1.77 crore in Q1 June 2020. CASK excluding fuel stood at Rs 4.47, recording a 73.8% drop over the same quarter last year.

As of 30 June 2021, IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 17,067.90 crore comprising of Rs 5,620.70 crore of free cash and Rs 11,447.20 crore of restricted cash. The capitalized operating lease liability stood at Rs 25,933.50 crore. The total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) was at Rs 31,690.10 crore.

During the quarter, the airline company had a fleet of 277 aircraft including 85 A320 CEOs, 122 A320 NEOs, 41 A321 NEOs and 29 ATRs, with a net reduction of 8 aircraft during the quarter. It operated at a peak of 1,262 daily flights and a minimum of 318 flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights. The aviation major provided services to 66 domestic destinations and various international locations through passenger charters and air bubble flights.

For the period April-June 2021, Interglobe Aviation had a Technical Dispatch Reliability of 99.94%. The company had on-time performance of 98.2% at the four key metros and flight cancellation rate of 2.54%.

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)