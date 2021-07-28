Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 9.79 points or 0.7% at 1399.17 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.21%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.02%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.9%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.49%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.03%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (down 4.5%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.31%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 2.03%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 387.71 or 0.74% at 52191.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 115 points or 0.73% at 15631.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 183.85 points or 0.69% at 26301.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 48.97 points or 0.61% at 7989.27.

On BSE,1120 shares were trading in green, 1536 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

