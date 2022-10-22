PNB Gilts reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.86 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.44% to Rs 339.48 crore

Net loss of PNB Gilts reported to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 82.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.44% to Rs 339.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 270.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

