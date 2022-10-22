Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.26% to Rs 230055.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries declined 0.18% to Rs 13656.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13680.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.26% to Rs 230055.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167611.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.230055.00167611.0013.5415.5230109.0026464.0020379.0019234.0013656.0013680.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)