Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.26% to Rs 230055.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Industries declined 0.18% to Rs 13656.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13680.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.26% to Rs 230055.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167611.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales230055.00167611.00 37 OPM %13.5415.52 -PBDT30109.0026464.00 14 PBT20379.0019234.00 6 NP13656.0013680.00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU