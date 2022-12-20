Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1571.25, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.25% in last one year as compared to a 8.88% rally in NIFTY and a 5.3% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1571.25, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 18260.4. The Sensex is at 61292.35, down 0.83%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 3.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12646.45, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97275 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 54.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

