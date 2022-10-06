Ujjivan SFB spurts after good Q2 business update

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) rallied 4.09% to Rs 24.15 after the bank's gross loan book jumped 44% to Rs 20,938 crore as on 30 September 2022 as against Rs 14,514 crore recorded on 30 September 2021.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the gross loan book rose by 8% as compared with Rs 19,409 crore posted on 30 June 2022.

The bank said that the advances grew on the back of sustained growth in disbursement, which improved to Rs 4,867 crore as on 30 September 2022, up 56% YoY and up 12% QoQ.

Total Deposits aggregated to Rs 20,389 crore as on 30 September 2022, up 45% YoY and up 11% QoQ. The growth in total deposits was mainly driven by strong momentum in retail deposits.

CASA ratio stood at 26.9% as on 30 September 2022 as against 22.5% as on 30 September 2021 and 27.9% as on 30 June 2022. CASA deposits increased to Rs 5,492 crore as on 30 September 2022, rising 73% YoY and up 7% QoQ.

Collection efficiency was at 100% for the month of September 2022, with restructured and NPA book showing healthy collections. The bank continues to focus on stressed buckets and reducing incremental overdues.

GNPA (including IBPC/Securitisation) for September 2022 stood at 4.4%, for August 2022 was 5.4% and for July 2022 was 5.6%.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank serves 66 lakh customers through 575 branches and 16,664 employees spread across 248 districts and 24 states and union territories in India.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported net profit of Rs 202.94 crore in Q1 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 233.48 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income rose 40% to Rs 1,000 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

