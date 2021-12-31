Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3235, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.74% in last one year as compared to a 24.03% jump in NIFTY and a 9.35% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3235, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.06% on the day, quoting at 17386.9. The Sensex is at 58362.29, up 0.98%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 8.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14135.5, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3244.3, up 1.23% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 15.74% in last one year as compared to a 24.03% jump in NIFTY and a 9.35% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 46.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

