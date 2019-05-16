Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit rises 15.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.85% to Rs 436.20 crore

Net profit of rose 15.01% to Rs 47.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 436.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 373.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.12% to Rs 177.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 158.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.04% to Rs 1705.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1332.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

