Central Bank of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2477.41 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Gulf Oil Lubricants India standalone net profit rises 15.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.85% to Rs 436.20 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 15.01% to Rs 47.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 436.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 373.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.12% to Rs 177.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 158.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.04% to Rs 1705.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1332.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales436.20373.31 17 1705.801332.26 28 OPM %17.0116.85 -16.5917.69 - PBDT80.4367.21 20 297.43253.29 17 PBT74.5763.49 17 275.07242.86 13 NP47.5741.36 15 177.78158.56 12

