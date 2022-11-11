Tourism Finance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 9.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.82% to Rs 57.64 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India declined 9.05% to Rs 19.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.82% to Rs 57.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.57.6461.2077.3197.3722.1727.5721.6927.2519.6921.65

