Tourism Finance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 9.05% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 36.24% in the March 2022 quarter
India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 219.62% in the September 2022 quarter
A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP invests in Shark Tank Fame Farmer Pandurang Taware's Startup Agri Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC)
IRCTC wins bid for commercial space in New Delhi
India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 202.70% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.82% to Rs 57.64 croreNet profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India declined 9.05% to Rs 19.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.82% to Rs 57.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales57.6461.20 -6 OPM %77.3197.37 -PBDT22.1727.57 -20 PBT21.6927.25 -20 NP19.6921.65 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU