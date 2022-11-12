TPL Plastech standalone net profit rises 5.77% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 67.24 croreNet profit of TPL Plastech rose 5.77% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 67.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales67.2458.12 16 OPM %10.9911.79 -PBDT6.155.76 7 PBT4.764.78 0 NP3.853.64 6
