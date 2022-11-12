JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE Stocks edge higher
Business Standard

TPL Plastech standalone net profit rises 5.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 67.24 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 5.77% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 67.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales67.2458.12 16 OPM %10.9911.79 -PBDT6.155.76 7 PBT4.764.78 0 NP3.853.64 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU