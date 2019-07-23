Trading turns volatile

A bout of volatility was witnessed as key equity barometers sharply pared gains after hitting fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 114.64 points or 0.30% at 38,145.77. The Nifty 50 index was up 32.90 points or 0.29% at 11,373.10.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.43%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.47%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1207 shares rose and 1117 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.

HDFC Life Insurance Company was up 2.40% after the company announced its Q1 June 2019 results during market hours today, 23 July 2019. On a consolidated basis, HDFC Life Insurance Company's net profit rose 12.39% to Rs 380.83 crore on a 24.55% rise in the total income to Rs 8540.79 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

FMCG stocks were mixed. Nestle India (up 2.85%), Bajaj Corp (up 1.01%), Dabur India (up 0.88%), Colgate Palmolive (India) (up 0.12%) and Marico (up 0.01%) advanced.

Tata Global Beverages (down 0.4%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.17%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (down 0.11%) and Britannia Industries (down 0.09%) declined.

Hindustan Unilever was up 0.51% ahead of its Q1 June 2019 result today.

Jyothy Labs was up 3.15% after the company announced its Q1 June 2019 results during market hours today, 23 July 2019. Jyothy Labs' net profit rose 10.90% to Rs 35.91 crore on a 2.22% rise in the net sales to Rs 416.47 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare was up 0.16%. The company announced its Q1 June 2019 result during market hours yesterday, 22 July 2019. On a consolidated basis, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals' net profit rose 35.03% to Rs 113.54 crore on a 8.64% rise in the total income to Rs 818.78 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

HT Media was up 2.09% after the company announced its Q1 June 2019 results during market hours today, 23 July 2019. HT Media reported net loss of Rs 148.07 crore in Q1 June 2019 compared with net profit of Rs 4.62 crore in Q1 June 2018. Total income rose 2.63% to Rs 588.27 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

PNB Housing Finance was up 0.19%. The bank announced during market hours today, 23 July 2019, that its board shall consider on Tuesday, 30 July 2019, the raising of tier-1 capital by issue of equity shares and/or any other financial instruments through preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, rights issue or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders at a general meeting or through postal ballot and further subject to such other statutory/regulatory approvals, as applicable.

KIOCL was down 2.53%. The company announced during market hours today, 23 July 2019, that ICRA has assigned credit rating on its line of credit worth Rs 1050 crore. The company informed that ICRA has assigned long term rating of ICRA AA- (outlook: stable) and a short term rating of ICRA A1+.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.439% at 14:18 IST compared with 6.418% at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 68.9425, compared with its close of 68.9275 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2019 settlement fell 0.56% at Rs 34,937.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2019 settlement was up 13 cents at $63.39 a barrel. The contract rose 79 cents or 1.26% to settle at $63.26 a barrel in the previous trading session.

