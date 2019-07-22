Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index falls 2.55%

Nifty Financial Services index ended down 2.55% at 12897 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd shed 5.90%, Bajaj Finserv Ltd slipped 5.34% and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd dropped 5.06%.

The Nifty Financial Services index has soared 14.00% over last one year compared to the 3.05% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 1.88% and Nifty Metal index added 1.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.64% to close at 11346.2 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.80% to close at 38031.13 today.

