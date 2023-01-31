Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.40% to Rs 966.70 croreNet profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 4.70% to Rs 85.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 966.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 837.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales966.70837.68 15 OPM %11.8413.03 -PBDT129.03119.13 8 PBT97.6493.61 4 NP85.7881.93 5
