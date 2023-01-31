Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.40% to Rs 966.70 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 4.70% to Rs 85.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 966.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 837.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.966.70837.6811.8413.03129.03119.1397.6493.6185.7881.93

