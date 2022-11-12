Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amber Enterprises India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.98 crore in the September 2022 quarter
KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.55% in the September 2022 quarter
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2022 quarter
ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.61% to Rs 2.74 croreNet Loss of Transwarranty Finance reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.742.31 19 OPM %-2.55-7.79 -PBDT-0.99-0.69 -43 PBT-1.11-0.84 -32 NP-1.11-0.84 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU