EPL partners with Unilever for sustainability initiative in oral care range

EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack Limited), today announced that they have been selected as a partner by Unilever, in their journey towards achieving 100% sustainability in the oral care segment.
Accordingly, EPL will supply their APR approved, 100% recyclable and fully sustainable Platina Tubes, for the toothpaste category of Unilever.
EPL's Platina Tube with HDPE closure, is the world's first fully sustainable and completely recyclable tube accredited by APR. This partnership will help Unilever's oral care brands like Signal, Pepsodent and Closeup to be 100% recyclable by 2025.
Unilever will be launching fully recyclable tubes later this year in two of their biggest oral care markets, France and India.
