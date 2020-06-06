Usha Martin consolidated net profit declines 99.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.95% to Rs 514.72 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin declined 99.19% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.95% to Rs 514.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 627.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 772.95% to Rs 418.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.44% to Rs 2153.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2488.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

