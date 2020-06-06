Usha Martin consolidated net profit declines 99.19% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.95% to Rs 514.72 croreNet profit of Usha Martin declined 99.19% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.95% to Rs 514.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 627.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 772.95% to Rs 418.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.44% to Rs 2153.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2488.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales514.72627.32 -18 2153.822488.25 -13 OPM %6.03-22.67 -10.75-1.11 - PBDT30.86-169.99 LP 694.00-120.14 LP PBT14.41-185.05 LP 630.38-181.00 LP NP0.3947.89 -99 418.8447.98 773
