Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 6.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 6.14% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.39% to Rs 4.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 3.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

