Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 6.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.89% to Rs 0.93 croreNet profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 6.14% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.39% to Rs 4.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 3.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.931.08 -14 3.753.70 1 OPM %89.2590.74 -89.8788.65 - PBDT1.321.58 -16 5.545.24 6 PBT1.311.57 -17 5.495.19 6 NP1.211.14 6 4.304.08 5
