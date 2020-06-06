JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Usha Martin consolidated net profit declines 99.19% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 6.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.89% to Rs 0.93 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 6.14% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.39% to Rs 4.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 3.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.931.08 -14 3.753.70 1 OPM %89.2590.74 -89.8788.65 - PBDT1.321.58 -16 5.545.24 6 PBT1.311.57 -17 5.495.19 6 NP1.211.14 6 4.304.08 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 06 2020. 19:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU