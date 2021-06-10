Trident hits the roof after strong production update

Trident hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 16.95 after the firm announced its production update for May 2021.

In the home textile division, production of bath linen jumped 141.03% to 5,122 metric tonnes (MT) in May 2021 as against 2,125 MT in May 2020. Production of bed linen soared 101.32% to 3.04 million metric (MM) in May 2021 from 1.51 MM in May 2020. Production of yarn surged 135.08% to 10,311 MT in May 2021 over 4,386 MT in May 2020.

In paper & chemicals division, production of paper spurted 27.59% to 12,569 MT in May 2021 compared with 9,851 MT in May 2020. Production of chemicals climbed 76.23% to 9,046 MT in May 2021 as against 5,133 MT in May 2020.

Trident's consolidated net profit surged 90.5% to Rs 76.45 crore on a 35.7% surge in net sales to Rs 1,344.95 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Punjab-based Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India.

