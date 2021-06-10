Palm Jewels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd and Deep Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2021.

Palm Jewels Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 65.3 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 37545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 18.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd tumbled 9.21% to Rs 0.69. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd dropped 7.00% to Rs 55.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30676 shares in the past one month.

Deep Industries Ltd shed 6.97% to Rs 81.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41835 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31185 shares in the past one month.

