Volumes jump at Bata India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Hatsun Agro Product approves proposal to work with SOL, Italy
Board of Hatsun Agro Products approves setting up diary plant in Andhra Pradesh
Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter
Bata India tumbles after Q3 PAT slides 77% YoY
Board of Hatsun Agro Product approves entering into power general business
-
Bata India Ltd witnessed volume of 45.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares
Alok Industries Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 June 2021.
Bata India Ltd witnessed volume of 45.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.51% to Rs.1,612.50. Volumes stood at 4.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Alok Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1069.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.95% to Rs.24.35. Volumes stood at 125.49 lakh shares in the last session.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41761 shares. The stock rose 9.80% to Rs.947.00. Volumes stood at 21767 shares in the last session.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd witnessed volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19486 shares. The stock dropped 0.86% to Rs.4,493.00. Volumes stood at 31720 shares in the last session.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd saw volume of 43.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.57% to Rs.189.80. Volumes stood at 5.48 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU