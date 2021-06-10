Volumes jump at Bata India Ltd counter

Bata India Ltd witnessed volume of 45.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares

Alok Industries Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 June 2021.

Bata India Ltd witnessed volume of 45.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.51% to Rs.1,612.50. Volumes stood at 4.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1069.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.95% to Rs.24.35. Volumes stood at 125.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41761 shares. The stock rose 9.80% to Rs.947.00. Volumes stood at 21767 shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd witnessed volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19486 shares. The stock dropped 0.86% to Rs.4,493.00. Volumes stood at 31720 shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd saw volume of 43.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.57% to Rs.189.80. Volumes stood at 5.48 lakh shares in the last session.

