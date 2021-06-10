Alkem Labs gains on launching affordable epilepsy drug

-
Alkem Laboratories rose 1.23% to Rs 3135.95 after the company announced the launch of Perampil (Perampanel) tablets 2 mg/4 mg/6 mg at affordable prices and improved patient access for epilepsy treatment in India.
The company has launched Perampil, at 2 mg - Rs 49/strip of 7 tablets, 4 mg - Rs. 180/strip of 15 tablets and 6 mg - Rs. 300/strip of 15 tablets.
This product reaffirms Alkem's commitment towards improving epilepsy care by bringing multiple treatment options of quality products to patients and health care professionals in India. Alkem had also launched Brivasure (Brivaracetam) tablets in March 2021 for the adjunctive management of partial onset seizure with or without secondary generalization.
The drug, Perampanel, has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), as an adjunctive therapy in treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy aged 4 years and older and also as an adjunctive therapy in treatment of primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients with epilepsy aged 12 years and older.
Alkem is a pharmaceutical company with global operations. The company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and International markets.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported 27.1% increase in net profit to Rs 240 crore on 7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2192.2 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
