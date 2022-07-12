Trident slips after bath linen production drops 24% YoY in June

Trident declined 2.33% to Rs 37.80 after the firm announced production update for June 2022.

In the home textile division, production of bath linen slumped 23.6% to 3,333 metric tonnes (MT) in June 2022 as against 4,363 MT posted in June 2021. Production of bed linen tumbled 30.35% to 1.95 million metres (MM) in June 2022 from 2.8 MM recorded in June 2021. Production of yarn slipped 14.61% to 8,186 MT in June 2022 over 9,587 MT reported in June 2021.

In paper & chemicals division, production of paper fell 1.62% to 12,500 MT in June 2022 compared with 12,706 MT in June 2021. Production of chemicals declined 8.95% to 7,673 MT in June 2022 as against 8,428 MT in June 2021.

Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India.

The company reported a 137.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 181.25 crore on a 39% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,869.85 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

