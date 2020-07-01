Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 52.05% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 8.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Phillips Carbon Black standalone net profit declines 3.05% in the March 2020 quarter
Roto Pumps standalone net profit declines 98.52% in the March 2020 quarter
Yash Pakka standalone net profit declines 20.05% in the March 2020 quarter
Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 77.05% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 29.42% to Rs 22.38 croreNet profit of Trident Texofab declined 52.05% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.42% to Rs 22.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.28% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 90.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.3831.71 -29 90.9686.90 5 OPM %6.433.60 -5.002.75 - PBDT0.780.80 -3 2.451.85 32 PBT0.570.72 -21 1.651.55 6 NP0.350.73 -52 0.861.27 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU