Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 52.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.42% to Rs 22.38 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab declined 52.05% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.42% to Rs 22.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.28% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 90.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

22.3831.7190.9686.906.433.605.002.750.780.802.451.850.570.721.651.550.350.730.861.27

