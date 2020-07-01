Tijaria Polypipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 49.57% to Rs 12.82 croreNet loss of Tijaria Polypipes reported to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.57% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.92% to Rs 73.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 149.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.8225.42 -50 73.39149.53 -51 OPM %-3.4317.62 -11.9813.13 - PBDT-1.742.65 PL 2.7612.56 -78 PBT-3.051.10 PL -2.446.22 PL NP-3.031.10 PL -2.466.19 PL
