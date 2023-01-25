Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.10% to Rs 1462.72 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 13.19% to Rs 147.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.10% to Rs 1462.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1115.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1462.721115.6913.2218.18222.52205.44198.71184.99147.28130.12

