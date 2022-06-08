Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Slips 3.25%

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd has lost 4.45% over last one month compared to 1.39% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.96% rise in the SENSEX

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd fell 3.25% today to trade at Rs 270.7. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.8% to quote at 13689.51. The index is up 1.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd decreased 2.55% and Marico Ltd lost 2.19% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 2.82 % over last one year compared to the 5.2% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd has lost 4.45% over last one month compared to 1.39% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.96% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10670 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 374 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 154.9 on 07 Jun 2021.

