RITES inks MoU with Senegal firm for cooperation in Rail sector

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Properties inks MoU with LOGOS
Statue Grooming by Wild Stone: Great Men Deserve to Look Great
ISGEC Heavy commissions biomass boilers in Thailand
Bodybuilding champ Junaid Kaliwala eyes Thailand Pro, set to create history
World Bank collaborates with WorkIndia for migratory trends Data on India's blue-collar workforce
-
RITES, after trading hours yesterday, said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Grands Trains DU Senegal for technical cooperation in the railway sector.
Grands Trains DU Senegal is a railroad company of Senegal.
The MoU aims to enable technical cooperation in the fields of rail transportation, supply of rolling stock, railway infrastructure development, including dedicated freight corridors and passenger stations, modernization of workshops, IT solutions for railway operations, and up gradation of signalling, telecommunication, and rail monitoring systems.
The MoU also facilitates RITES to offer its services for the operation and maintenance of the railway network and sidings.
Sanjay Agarwal, executive director (regional projects), RITES, said, The MoU with Grands Trains DU, Senegal, will pave the path towards export of new technologies and training practices as we continue to leverage our consulting and technical expertise across the world.
We believe that the steady supply of high-quality locomotives, coaches, wagons, DEMUs, and other equipment will unlock the potential of railway excellence in Senegal.
RITES is a Miniratna (Category I) schedule 'A' public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).
The company reported a marginally lower consolidated net profit of Rs 136.75 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 137.73 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Net sales surged 21.7% to Rs 766.02 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 from Rs 629.36 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.
The scrip advanced 0.53% to currently trade at Rs 246.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU