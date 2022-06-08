Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Spikes 2.24%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 24.77% over last one month compared to 10.27% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.15% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 2.24% today to trade at Rs 373.6. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.51% to quote at 18188.19. The index is down 10.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 1.02% and JSW Steel Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 3.1 % over last one year compared to the 5.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 24.77% over last one month compared to 10.27% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 37897 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 577.7 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 340.1 on 29 Nov 2021.

