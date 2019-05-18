Triveni Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Triveni Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Triveni Glass standalone net profit rises 377.27% in the December 2018 quarter
Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 17.80% in the December 2018 quarter
Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the December 2018 quarter
Proaim Enterprises standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Triveni Enterprises reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU