TruCap Finance consolidated net profit declines 84.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 72.37% to Rs 30.32 croreNet profit of TruCap Finance declined 84.83% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.37% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.3217.59 72 OPM %48.0949.86 -PBDT2.473.68 -33 PBT0.392.65 -85 NP0.271.78 -85
