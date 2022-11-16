Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 109.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 103.41 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products rose 109.52% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 103.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.103.4191.445.838.805.123.773.752.434.402.10

