Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 109.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 103.41 croreNet profit of Rudra Global Infra Products rose 109.52% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 103.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales103.4191.44 13 OPM %5.838.80 -PBDT5.123.77 36 PBT3.752.43 54 NP4.402.10 110
