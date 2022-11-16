Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.03% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.47% to Rs 18.64 croreNet profit of Hindcon Chemicals declined 27.03% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.47% to Rs 18.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.6415.22 22 OPM %2.416.11 -PBDT0.861.28 -33 PBT0.791.22 -35 NP0.540.74 -27
