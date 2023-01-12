JUST IN
Bombay Burmah announces increase in its shareholding in National Peroxide

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation announced that its wholly owned foreign subsidiary, Baymanco Investments has acquired 1,08,000(1.88%) shares of National Peroxide by way of a block deal from the existing promoters by way of inter-se transfer of shares.

Pursuant to the said acquisition, the total holding of the corporation and its subsidiary has increased from 22.40% to 24.28%.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 13:10 IST

