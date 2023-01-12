Bombay Burmah announces increase in its shareholding in National Peroxide

-
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation announced that its wholly owned foreign subsidiary, Baymanco Investments has acquired 1,08,000(1.88%) shares of National Peroxide by way of a block deal from the existing promoters by way of inter-se transfer of shares.
Pursuant to the said acquisition, the total holding of the corporation and its subsidiary has increased from 22.40% to 24.28%.
