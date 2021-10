TTK Prestige gains after Q2 PAT jumps 58% YoY; board OKs stock split

TTK Prestige rose 2.19% to Rs 9859.55 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 58.21% to Rs 103.53 crore on 34.86% increase in net sales to Rs 858.55 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 59.28% to Rs 138.75 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

During the quarter, the company's cost of raw material jumped 46.08% year-on-year to Rs 176.13 crore.

The board also approved the proposed 10-for-1 stock split.

TTK Prestige manufactures kitchen appliances and cookware, under the Prestige brand.

