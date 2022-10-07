HCL Tech expands partnership with Google Cloud

HCL Technologies on Friday announced expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud with new capabilities and service offerings to expedite enterprise migration to Google Cloud.

The two companies will expand their partnership to significantly scale HCLTech's capacity to support digital transformation and deliver critical migration, legacy system modernizations and professional services for enterprise customers.

HCLTech will train up to 18,000 technology and consulting professionals on Google Cloud, significantly increasing its ability to accelerate digital transformations globally with Google Cloud infrastructure, products and solutions.

Google Cloud will continue to utilize HCLTech expertise as part of its push to deliver critical migration and managed services for enterprise customers. HCLTech will also take a Google Cloud-first approach for data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) projects in key industry segments including retail and consumer packaged goods (CPGs), financial services, and healthcare and life sciences.

C Vijayakumar, CEO & managing director of HCLTech said, The majority of enterprises today are investing aggressively in cloud technology to build responsive, scalable and resilient digital-first business models. Our collaboration with Google Cloud has helped us address this market with compelling joint propositions. I am excited to see this partnership further expand to offer accelerated solutions for our enterprise clients to significantly scale their digital transformation enabled by cloud.

Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud said, Many of the world's largest enterprises are turning to Google Cloud to modernize their core infrastructures, power their digital transformations and launch entirely new digital businesses. This announcement represents a significant commitment from both Google Cloud and HCLTech to provide enterprises with the services, industry expertise and technologies they need to accelerate their cloud agendas and to create business value from Google Cloud's capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics.

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

The company reported 8.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,283 crore despite a 3.8% rise in revenue to Rs 23,464 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22. Compared with Q1 last year, net income rose 2.4% while topline jumped 16.9% in the first quarter.

