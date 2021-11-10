Tube Investments gains on acquiring stake in micro gas turbine tech start-up

Tube Investments of India rose 2.98% to Rs 1707.85 after the company signed an agreement for acquiring 4,151 equity shares of Aerostrovilos Energy for a cash consideration of about Rs 3.46 crore.
The Murugappa Group company has signed a shares' subscription agreement with Aerostrovilos Energy (AEPL) and its promoters. It has also signed a shareholders agreement with AEPL, its promoters and existing shareholders.
The agreements have been signed in connection with the making of a strategic investment by the Tube Investments, by way of subscription, to 4,151 equity shares of AEPL to be issued to the company at a price of Rs 8,335.48 per share, for an aggregate sum not exceeding Rs 3.46 crore, constituting 25% of the equity share capital of AEPL
AEPL, part of the micro gas turbine industry, is a start-up company engaged in the development of micro gas turbine technology for power generator and automotive application.
The proposed investment is in line with the company's intent to invest in start-ups engaged in innovative research and product development in fields/activities of interest to the company.
Tube Investments of India (TII), a Murugappa Group company, manufactures fabricated metal products. The company specializes in cycles, steel tubes, strips, chains, and metal formed items.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 69.77% to Rs 168.48 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 99.24 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales rose 175.70% to Rs 3,140.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 1,139.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU