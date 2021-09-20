Tube Investments of India Ltd up for fifth session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1477.9, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 137.89% in last one year as compared to a 55.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.19% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10351.45, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91578 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 64.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

