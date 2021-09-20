VST Tillers launches 9 HP electric start power tiller, range of brush cutters

The 95 DI Ignito power tiller is loaded with features like 9 HP diesel engine, electric start, easy financing and repayment instalment options.

VST Tillers Tractors on Monday announced the launch of the 95 DI Ignito - power tiller. The 95 DI Ignito is India's first 9 HP electric start power tiller & widest range of brush cutters have been specifically launched to meet the needs of small and marginal farmers, VST said in a press release.

The 95 DI Ignito Power Tiller is particularly suitable for applications like bund formation, earthing up & de-weeding and puddling. Along with electric start it also has a powerful 9 HP diesel engine to drive the PTO for auxiliary application like spraying etc. The brush cutters have a wide range, fuel-efficient and reliable operations which are best suited for applications like de-weeding in nursery, orchard, and gardening. To further enhance the affordability of the products, VST has tied up with various financing institutions for offering attractive and easy retail financing packages with repayment instalment options as low as Rs 121 per day.

Antony Cherukara, CEO of VST Tillers Tractors said, With the launch of India's first 9 HP, electric start, indigenous power tiller, VST is further strengthening its commitment to small farmers of the country. We also see a good demand for brush cutters for various applications like Weeding, Crop Cutting, Trimming in farming, orchard, and nursery. VST is proud to launch widest range of Brush Cutters catering to these diverse requirements.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors. The company sold a total 2,602 units of power tillers in the month of August 2021, as compared to 2,638 units sold in August 2020.

Shares of VST Tillers were trading 1.22% lower at Rs 2,584.9 on BSE.

