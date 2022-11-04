Tube Investments of India Ltd up for fifth session

-
Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2869.85, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.99% spurt in the Nifty Bank.
Tube Investments of India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2869.85, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18048.8. The Sensex is at 60741.37, down 0.16%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has risen around 3.83% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13262.65, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.78 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 107.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.
