Rainbow Children's Medicare spurts over 15% in two days after strong Q2 numbers

Rainbow Children's Medicare surged 12.90% to Rs 813.67, extending gains for the second day after strong Q2 September 2022 results.

The stock rose 1.97% to settle at Rs 720.70 on Thursday, 3 November 2022. It has risen 15.13% in two days.

On a consolidated basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 35.2% to Rs 61.13 crore on 17.6% increase in net sales to Rs 313.05 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021. Profit before tax (PBT) (before exception) surged 32.9% year-on-year to Rs 81.37 crore in Q2 FY23.

EBITDA jumped 33% QoQ and 23% YoY to Rs 109.52 crore. EBITDA margin rose 37 bps QoQ and 147 bps YoY to 34.99% in Q2 FY23.

Rainbow Children's Medicare, India's leading pediatric multi‐specialty and perinatal care hospital chain, said that it delivered robust operational and financial performance during the second quarter and the first half of the current fiscal year.

Strong growth was witnessed across all key operating metrics like occupancy, outpatient & inpatient volumes, across hospitals in every geography. Consequently, the company delivered its best ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA and PAT numbers.

Historically second quarter witnesses higher occupancy, higher patient footfalls and relatively robust financial performance and the case mix is inclined towards the secondary care pediatrics.

This shift in case mix results in higher occupancy with commensurate moderation in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB). The ARPOB for the quarter stood at Rs 46,959 compared with 52,603 in Q1 FY23 and 53,922 in Q2 FY22. Covid vaccine revenue impact on ARPOB in Q2 FY22 was Rs 8,601. Average length of stay (ALOS) was 2.81 days in Q2 FY23 as against 2.66 days in Q1 FY23 and 2.80 days in Q2 FY22.

The hospital chain's ARPOB for matured hospitals (operating for more than five years) fell to Rs 47,110 from Rs 52,788 last year. Its bed occupancy improved to 67.82% in Q2 FY23 compared to 52.15% in Q2 FY22 from matured hospitals.

Commenting on the performance for Q2 FY2023 Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, chairman & managing director, Rainbow Children's Medicare said, "I am pleased to share with you that the company has delivered its best‐ever quarterly performance, led by higher patient footfalls and improved occupancies across hospitals in every geography. The revenues for Q2 FY23 stood at Rs. 3,130.52 mn, which is a growth of 18% compared to Rs. 2,661.98 mn in Q2 FY22. The operating EBIDTA for Q2 FY23 was Rs. 1,095.23 mn, which is a growth of 23% compared to Rs. 892.10 mn in Q2 FY22 and the PAT for Q2 FY23 was Rs. 615.09 mn, which is a growth of 36% compared to Rs. 453.38 mn in Q2 FY22.

Over the next five years, the Company plans to add 1,000 beds in its target markets of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, the National Capital Region, and Tier‐2 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. "

Rainbow Children's Hospital network comprises of 15 hospitals and 3 clinics in 6 cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,555 beds. Its pediatric services under Rainbow Children's Hospital includes newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi‐specialty services, pediatric quaternary care (including organ transplantation); whereas our women care services under "Birthright by Rainbow" offers perinatal care services which includes normal and complex obstetric care, multi‐disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care along with gynecology services.

