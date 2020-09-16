JUST IN
TMT (I) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.38% to Rs 96.96 crore

Net Loss of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 77.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 37.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.38% to Rs 96.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales96.96187.85 -48 OPM %-15.128.55 -PBDT-70.67-31.42 -125 PBT-77.12-37.76 -104 NP-77.12-37.76 -104

Wed, September 16 2020. 18:14 IST

