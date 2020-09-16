Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MSTC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter
KDDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 94.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Bartronics India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Gayatri Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 48.38% to Rs 96.96 croreNet Loss of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 77.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 37.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.38% to Rs 96.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales96.96187.85 -48 OPM %-15.128.55 -PBDT-70.67-31.42 -125 PBT-77.12-37.76 -104 NP-77.12-37.76 -104
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU