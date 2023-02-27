Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 191.97 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.74% to Rs 223.18 crore

Net profit of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 191.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 21.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.74% to Rs 223.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 184.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.223.18184.84-8.67-7.47-21.14-15.35-27.09-21.48191.97-21.85

