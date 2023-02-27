Annapurna Finance Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 34.64% to Rs 403.44 croreNet profit of Annapurna Finance Pvt reported to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.64% to Rs 403.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 299.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales403.44299.64 35 OPM %44.7346.31 -PBDT7.27-9.24 LP PBT3.63-12.46 LP NP2.86-10.75 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
